Chicago brothers suspected of planning and carrying out deadly robbery at Las Vegas business

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two Chicago brothers are suspected of planning and carrying out a deadly robbery in Las Vegas last week.

Reynaldo Rodis was discovered shot to death inside his business called Elevated Life on East Flamingo Road.

The location is made up of a marijuana shop and barber, along with a meditation and sound room.

Detectives believe Anthony and Antwan Terry were after the marijuana.

It all started over a $200 waffle maker.

Rodis reportedly threw out the waffle maker after someone else left it at the location.

The owner of the waffle maker came back, demanding that Rodis reimburse him.

An employee of Rodis called the Terry brothers to remove the enraged waffle maker owner from the business.

When the Terry's arrived at Elevated Life, he was gone.

The next day the Terry's returned to Elevated Life, and ransacked the marijuana room at gunpoint.

Rodis, who was armed himself, tried stopping the robbery but was killed in the process.

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Investigators spoke to Rodis' employee who called the Terry's over the day prior, who helped identify them as suspects.

Business surveillance footage also captured the brothers talking to each other on the phone while the robbery was being carried out.

One of their girlfriend's recalled the brothers being in a hurry to flee Las Vegas following the murder.

For his part, Anthony Terry was seen disconnecting the camera by kicking its cable. Police soon recovered the hoodie Anthony wore the night Rodis was killed.

Police don't believe the murder itself was pre-planned as others who were with the Terry's at the time were heard questioning Anthony as to why he shot Rodis.