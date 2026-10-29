Another Nye County deputy charged in connection with woman's detention center death

NYE COUNTY (KTNV) — A third deputy with the Nye County Sheriff's Office has been charged in connection with a death at the Nye County Detention Center in June.

As Channel 13 previously reported, deputies Carlos Luna and Kyle Benes were charged in August with second-degree felony murder and involuntary manslaughter, among other charges.

The sheriff's office on Thursday announced that Deputy Christopher Helgerson would face a criminal charge of conspiracy to commit unauthorized surreptitious listening, a gross misdemeanor in Nevada.

This comes amid an ongoing investigation into the death of Stevie Miller, 30, who was arrested after a high-speed pursuit on Highway 160 on June 9.

According to the sheriff's office, Miller appeared uninjured from the crash but did appear to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol. She was taken to a Desert View Hospital for a blood draw before being transported to the Nye County Detention Center.

After appearing in Pahrump Justice Court on June 10, Miller was later found unresponsive in her cell, the sheriff's office said. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Nye County's Board of Commissioners previously approved the appointment of a special prosecutor to independently review the case, at the request of District Attorney Brian Kunzi.

Luna and Benes were placed on administrative leave "shortly after the incident," officials stated. They each face the following charges:



second-degree murder

involuntary manslaughter

inhumanity to prisoner

conspiracy to commit unauthorized surreptitious listening

unauthorized surreptitious listening

According to sheriff's officials, the ongoing internal investigation "is expected to conclude shortly."

"The Nye County Sheriff’s Office recognizes the seriousness of this matter and will continue to comply with applicable legal requirements as the criminal proceedings and internal review move forward," Sheriff Joe McGill stated on Thursday.