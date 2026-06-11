Woman dies after authorities find her unresponsive in Nye County holding cell

NYE COUNTY (KTNV) — A woman has died after she was found unresponsive in a Nye County holding cell.

It started on Tuesday, June 9, around 10:40 a.m., when authorities say a vehicle was seen speeding in the area of Highway 160 and Loop Road in Pahrump, according to the Nye County Sheriff's Office.

A sheriff's deputy tried to stop her, and a brief chase began. At one point, authorities said that, at one point, the suspect vehicle was estimated to be going about 70 - 80 mph as it approached Basin Avenue.

The suspect vehicle hit two other vehicles, authorities said, and the driver ran away after the vehicle became disabled.

The driver, identified as Stevie Miller, was eventually taken into custody.

The sheriff's office said Miller did not appear injured in the crash and was given field sobriety tests, which she failed. Miller was arrested and was taken to Desert View Hospital, where she was examined for injuries and a blood sample was taken.

She was then taken to the Nye County Detention Center, where she was booked on multiple charges.

The next day around 3 p.m., authorities say Miller was found on the floor of her holding cell, unresponsive.

Deputies and medical personnel attempted to revive her, and she was taken to Desert View Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The Clark County Medical Examiner's Office will perform an autopsy to determine the cause of death.