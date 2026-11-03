Nineteen people arrested in Southern Nevada sex offender compliance operation

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nineteen people were arrested by Southern Nevada law enforcement during a sex offender compliance operation over Halloween.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says officers contacted 1,953 sex offenders between October 26 and October 30.

All told, eight arrests were made for failure to obey sex offender registration laws, officials say, and an additional 11 people were arrested for outstanding warrants.

LVMPD says the following were arrested for failing to comply with sex offender registration laws:



86-year-old Ernest Johnson

49-year-old Kyle Morrison

55-year-old Gerald Dobbs

50-year-old Jeffery Barker

46-year-old Erik Bass

70-year-old Jerry Harris

56-year-old Harold Brinkley

39-year-old Richard Flores

Multiple agencies participated, including LVMPD and its Sex Offender Apprehension Team, the U.S. Marshals Service Violent Offender Unit, the Henderson Police Department, the Boulder City Police Department, the North Las Vegas Police Department and the Clark County School District Police Department.

In order to remain compliant with registration laws, sex offenders are required to verify their address with law enforcement at tiered increments. Tier 3 offenders are required to check in quarterly; Tier 2 offenders are required to check in bi-annually; and Tier 1 offenders are required to check in annually, police say.

Members of the public can view registered sex offenders in their area using Offender Watch, a website and mobile app that provides access to the addresses of hundreds of registered sex offenders in the Las Vegas area and beyond.