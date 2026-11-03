Las Vegas man arrested in connection with 12 California residential burglaries

FRESNO, Calif. — A 33-year-old Las Vegas man was arrested in connection with a series of residential burglaries in Fresno, California, that investigators said involved the theft of cash, jewelry and collectible coins.

Jordon Packard was arrested Oct. 21 in Fresno following a joint investigation by the Fresno Police Department's Northeast and Northwest Policing District detectives.

According to Fresno police, investigators linked Packard to 12 residential burglaries across the city.

The investigation began after detectives saw an increase in late-night residential burglaries during July and August. Cash and jewelry were the primary items stolen, police said.

Similar burglaries were reported in the city on Oct. 3.

Around the same time, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office identified Packard as a suspect in a separate burglary within its jurisdiction, according to police.

Investigators later linked Packard to another burglary reported Oct. 17, in which several thousand dollars' worth of "unique jewelry" and collectible coins were stolen.

During Packard's arrest, detectives recovered several pieces of gold jewelry, including a distinctive necklace recently reported stolen, police said.

A search warrant led investigators to recover a loaded 9mm Sig Sauer handgun, additional gold jewelry, coins, paperwork and jewelry bags, according to investigators.

Packard was booked into the Fresno County Jail on multiple counts of residential burglary and firearms-related offenses.

Police said the investigation remains open and are asking anyone with additional information to contact Detective K. Gregory at Katherine.Gregory@fresno.gov or Detective J. Cruz at Jesus.Cruz@fresno.gov.