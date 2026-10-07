17-year-old boy arrested in fatal shooting of teen at First Friday event in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Editor's note: The video above was from a report before an arrest was made.
A 17-year-old boy was arrested and charged with murder after a shooting killed another teen and injured two other people during the First Friday event in the Arts District last week, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
The 17-year-old, who was not identified because they are a juvenile, is also facing two counts of attempted murder with a deadly weapon. He was arrested Tuesday and booked into Clark County Juvenile Hall, police said.
The person who died after shots rang out on Oct. 2 was identified by his family as 15-year-old Carth Onasi Jacobs-Rodgers, who was a student at Desert Pines High School.
WATCH: Family holds vigil for Jacobs-Rodgers in downtown Las Vegas
Officers with LVMPD were in the area of South Main Street and West Charleston Boulevard when they heard shots being fired around 10:17 p.m.
Three people were transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds. Jacobs-Rodgers was pronounced dead at the hospital.
According to police, several people were involved in a physical altercation when the suspect pulled out a gun and began shooting. The suspect left the area before officers arrived.
Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online AT THIS LINK.
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