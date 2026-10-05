Family identifies victim killed in shooting near First Friday in the Arts District

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The person who died after shots rang out near First Friday in the Arts District has been identified by his family as Carth Onasi Jacobs-Rodgers.

The victim's mother shared a social media post announcing the loss of her son and confirmed the news to Channel 13.

"Unfortunately my son was one of the victims of the First Friday shooting and he did not live through his injuries," Tara Rodgers wrote. "I don't want to accept that this is real. Our world will be less bright without you. We miss you son."

Officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department were in the area of South Main Street and West Charleston Boulevard when they heard shots being fired around 10:17 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 2.

Three people were transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds. One person, who we've now learned through family is Carth Onasi Jacobs-Rodgers, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police said several people were involved in a physical altercation when an unknown male pulled out a gun and began shooting. The suspect left the area before officers arrived and remains at large.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online AT THIS LINK.