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CCSD police arrest custodian at Ober Elementary School for lewdness

Police say the incident occurred after school hours with no students present.
CCSD Police car
Hanna Jacobs
CCSD Police car
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LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A custodian at an area elementary school was arrested Monday by the Clark County School District Police Department on charges of lewdness.

CCSDPD said Gilmar Acevedo, 61, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center after an investigation that began at D'Vorre and Hal Ober Elementary School, where he was last assigned as an overnight custodian.

"The investigation focused on a reported incident that occurred after school hours with no students present," the district said in a statement, but did not provide any additional details on the alleged incident.

Acevedo, who's been employed with the district since January 2025, has been placed on unpaid leave, according to the district.

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