LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Update:
The suspect has been taken into custody without further incident.
All roads have reopened.
Original Story:
Police are at the scene of a domestic disturbance turned barricade.
Officers were called around 4:12 a.m. for a person armed with a knife at a home in the 1500 Fremont Street.
A woman came out when police arrived, but the male suspect refused orders to exit.
Police are now attempting to evacuate surrounding homes, impacting area roadways.
Monday morning domestic disturbance turns into barricade on Fremont Street
This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.
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Monday morning domestic disturbance turns into barricade on Fremont StreetMonday morning domestic disturbance turns into barricade on Fremont Street
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