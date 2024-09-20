CCSD parts ways with CFO amid district budgeting issues

CLARK COUNTY (KTNV) — The Clark County School District said their Deputy Superintendent of Business Administration and Chief Financial Officer, Jason Goudie, no longer serves the district.

The district did not provide reasoning for Goudie's departure.

"We appreciate his [Jason Goudie] years of service to Clark County School District students and families. The District remains committed to ensuring the stability and management of its finances," the district said in a statement.

Deputy Chief Financial Officer Diane Bartholomew will fill Goudie's role as an interim.

The district said they are focused on "increasing collaboration, communication, and effective systems to provide support to schools during their budgeting process."

This is a developing story. Channel 13 will provide more updates as they are made available.