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Metro police, SWAT responding to barricade situation in Sunrise Manor

LVMPD, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department
KTNV
LVMPD, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department
Posted
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LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We have learned from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department that officers are responding to an active barricade in the area of North Christy Lane and East Judson Avenue this evening.

According to Metro, SWAT members and crisis negotiators are also present "attempting to convince the subject to surrender."

This is a developing story. Avoid the area, and use alternate routes.

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