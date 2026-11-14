Man federally charged in fatal East Las Vegas carjacking

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) has announced an arrest following a fatal carjacking in East Las Vegas this week.

On the morning of Nov. 10, Channel 13 reported that a man had been run over and killed while attempting to stop a carjacking on Glenn Davis Drive. The victim has not been identified at this time.

The vehicle involved fled the scene before police arrived.

This Saturday, LVMPD shared that 28-year-old Treyvon Taylor was identified as the suspect and arrested on Nov. 13.

According to Metro, the FBI provided assistance in federally charging Taylor with Carjacking Resulting in Death.

Taylor was booked into the Henderson Detention Center.

WATCH | Lt. Casey Clarkson shares preliminary details in LVMPD's homicide investigation