Police: Homeowner killed while trying to stop car theft in east Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A local man was run over in east Las Vegas while attempting to stop a vehicle theft, according to new information from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Police say this happened just after 11:30 a.n. Tuesday on Glenn Davis Drive, in a neighborhood near Nellis Boulevard and Harmon Avenue.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead, and the vehicle that hit them left the area before police arrived.

Police now say the pedestrian, identified as an area homeowner in his late 40s or early 50s, was attempting to intervene while a car was being stolen.

Lt. Casey Clarkson said the car was running in the driveway when the homeowner observed another person getting in the car and driving onto the street.

The homeowner stood in the road in an attempt to stop the car, but Clarkson says the driver ran them over and took off.

Police have since found the car but have yet to find the person who was behind the wheel during the fatal collision.

Clarkson says neighbors saw the man lying in the roadway and called police, who attempted to render aid. Medical first responders arrived to intervene, but he was pronounced dead on the scene. As of this report, he has not been publicly identified.

Police are asking anyone with information about this case to contact LVMPD's Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.