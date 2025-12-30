Man arrested for grandmother's stabbing death, latest in string of domestic violence in the valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 41-year-old man is facing a charge of open murder after police say he stabbed his grandmother to death.
Around 8:17 a.m. Monday, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department received a call for a welfare check in the 2200 block of East Desert Inn Road.
When officers arrived and entered the home, they found a woman lying in bed suffering from apparent stab wounds. Medical personnel pronounced her dead at the scene.
Authorities determined that Franklin Flores entered his grandmother's home and killed her with an unknown weapon.
Authorities later located Flores near Stephanie Street and American Pacific Drive, and he was arrested with the help of Henderson Police.
Flores is held on a charge of open murder with a deadly weapon.
This makes the latest domestic violence incident in our valley. Over the weekend, 27-year-old Adrian Bailey was arrested for killing both of his parents.
On Friday, police say 55-year-old Orlando Amparo killed his 46-year-old wife Crisanta Amparo, who appeared to have suffered from stab wounds.
They say he then pointed the gun at his son, told him to leave, then before police could get to him, he turned the gun on himself.
Plus, over the past month four Metro Police officers have been arrested for Domestic battery: Melinda Amillia Cooper, Gary Moody, Philippe Dinh, and Chandler Pike.
WATCH| Tricia Kean recently spoke to a local counselor to understand the assistance available for victims
Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
