UPDATE

We have received new details from LVMPD at a media briefing regarding a homicide that occurred last night on Warm Springs and Fort Apache.

It happened around 8:15 p.m. on December 26 in the 7200 block of Powers Street.

WATCH | LVMPD's full media briefing

Murder-suicide near Fort Apache and Warm Springs under investigation by LVMPD

At the media briefing, Homicide Lieutenant Price shared that Metro received a call from a man stating that "his mother had been injured and his father was inside the residence with a firearm."

Lt. Price said officers came into contact with the caller upon their arrival, who said he entered the home and found his mother on the floor. According to the caller, his father then entered and pointed a firearm at him, telling him to leave. As police entered the residence to render aid, they heard a single gunshot from upstairs, Lt. Price said.

LVMPD's SWAT team and crisis negotiators were called to join them on the scene, where a press release from LVMPD said SWAT officers entered the home and discovered "an unresponsive male and female."

LVMPD said the woman appeared to suffer from stab wounds, and the man appeared to have sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound. They were both pronounced dead on the scene. Metro's investigation has revealed that the man stabbed the woman before shooting himself.

No officers were injured, and the caller remained unharmed, Lt. Price said.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

ORIGINAL STORY

Channel 13 is learning about an incident that occurred this evening near Fort Apache and Warm Springs.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, homicide units are responding to an event at 7297 Powers Street.

An alert from the RTC said that all lanes in the area are blocked to Plushtone.

This is a developing story. We will provide more information as it becomes available.