Are you a victim of domestic violence? Here's where you can get assistance

Four law enforcement officers in the valley have been arrested on domestic violence charges in the last three weeks, raising questions about stress, accountability and where people can turn before a situation escalates.

Mental health experts say domestic violence can affect families across every profession and background, and early intervention can make a difference.

I sat down with licensed professional clinical counselor Melinda Wiafe, who works with Jewish Family Service Agency. She tells me the organization provides professional counseling services, offering a safe and confidential space to work through life's challenges, even for high-profile members of our community like law enforcement.

"There's a stigma involved as well when you're somebody in the community," Wiafe said.

"Yes, because you're supposed to be the one giving answers, not getting, right? You know what I mean, or the one that's supposed to be helping. In reality, that type of narrative doesn't survive and you can't, you know what I'm saying, you can't hold it for too long," Wiafe said.

"What happens is that we can thrive if we're connecting and if we go ahead and let people know that it is OK to ask for help. A lot of stuff would not happen if we go ahead and ask for help and not be alone. It's being alone with something that really messes with us."

When asked how JFSA can help, Wiafe explained the organization's approach.

"Absolutely JFSA helps us because number one, we are very private with your information and we also have support there to go ahead and talk, talk to individuals about what's going on and what's happening, how we can go ahead and best address this," Wiafe said.

JFSA accepts most insurance plans, including Medicaid and Medicare, and also offers sliding-scale fees and pro bono services in certain cases, helping remove financial barriers to care.

