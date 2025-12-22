Fourth LVMPD officer arrested and facing domestic battery charges

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police have announced the arrest of another officer now facing domestic battery charges.
Officer Gary Moody was booked into the Clark County jail on a charge of domestic battery and a charge of dissuading a person from reporting a crime.
Moody has been employed with LVMPD since 2022 and has been placed on suspension of police powers with pay pending further investigation.
This marks the fourth Metro officer arrested for domestic violence this month, following Melinda Cooper's arrest announced Dec. 19, Chandler Pike's arrest on Dec. 3 and Philippe Dinh's arrest on Dec. 10.
-
LVMPD investigates weekend fatal stabbing in southern valleyIt happened around 3:15 a.m. on Dec. 21 in the 300 block of East Silverado Ranch Boulevard, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
Las Vegas police officer facing domestic battery chargesA Metro police officer with a championship boxing background is now facing domestic battery charges. Melinda Amillia Cooper is set to appear in court tomorrow morning.
LVMPD shares new details on events surrounding shooting with robbery suspectAssistant Sheriff Fred Haas meets with members of the media to discuss additional details regarding the Wednesday officer-involved shooting.
Suspect in west Las Vegas fatal stabbing makes first court appearanceThe suspect in a fatal stabbing in west Las Vegas made his first court appearance on Friday afternoon. Police have identified him as 46-year-old Kenwonn Montgomery.