Fourth LVMPD officer arrested and facing domestic battery charges

LAS VEGAS METROPOLITAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police have announced the arrest of another officer now facing domestic battery charges.

Officer Gary Moody was booked into the Clark County jail on a charge of domestic battery and a charge of dissuading a person from reporting a crime.

Moody has been employed with LVMPD since 2022 and has been placed on suspension of police powers with pay pending further investigation.

This marks the fourth Metro officer arrested for domestic violence this month, following Melinda Cooper's arrest announced Dec. 19, Chandler Pike's arrest on Dec. 3 and Philippe Dinh's arrest on Dec. 10.

