Man accused of DUI crash that killed Arbor View senior appears in court for sentencing

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Monday afternoon, Keenan Jackson will stand before a judge to hear his sentence for the death of 18-year-old McKenzie Scott.

On May 2, Scott was crossing the street outside Arbor View High School when she was hit by a car. She later died from her injuries, and Jackson was arrested in connection with her death.

According to documents obtained by Channel 13, Jackson's blood alcohol content was three times the legal limit at the time of his arrest.

Jackson ultimately pleaded guilty to one count of felony DUI resulting in death in court last month.

The death of Scott sparked community outcry, with parents and community members calling on local leaders to take action to improve safety for kids traveling to school.

Outside Arbor View High, the City of Las Vegas repainted crosswalks, installed pedestrian-activated flashers and put up new signs alerting drivers to the active crosswalks outside the school.

The speed limit was also lowered, and the city expanded its crossing guard program to include a pilot program at Arbor View.