Driver pleads guilty in crash that killed Arbor View High School senior McKenzie Scott

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — "Guilty" is the plea submitted Monday by the driver accused of killing 18-year-old McKenzie Scott in May, just a few weeks before her high school graduation.

Keenan Jackson, 37, was arrested for driving under the influence and hitting Scott, who was crossing the street at Arbor View High School on May 2. According to documents obtained by Channel 13, Jackson's blood alcohol content was three times the legal limit at the time of his arrest. He initially pleaded not guilty and is jailed on a $500,000 bond.

Scott's family members held a picture of her as they sat in the courtroom and heard Jackson plead guilty to one count of felony DUI resulting in death. The charge carries a potential sentence of two to 20 years in prison and a fine of $2,000 to $5,000.

The death of Scott sparked community outcry that has only been heightened in recent weeks with the death of another student, 12-year-old Cristofer Suarez, who police say was hit by an impaired driver while crossing the street near J.D. Smith Middle School.

Parents and community members have called on local leaders to take action to improve safety for kids traveling to school.

Outside Arbor View High, the City of Las Vegas repainted crosswalks, installed pedestrian-activated flashers and put up new signs alerting drivers to the active crosswalks outside the school. Las Vegas Mayor Shelley Berkley also pledged to lower the speed limit near the school, and the city expanded its crossing guard program to include a pilot program at Arbor View.

Days after Suarez was struck, the City of Las Vegas announced improvements near the intersection where he was killed. Those include extending the hours pedestrian flashers are active and cleaning up crosswalks to make them more visible. The city also plans to put in a traffic signal, but it won't be constructed until 2026.

Jackson's sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 10 at 1 p.m.