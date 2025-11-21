'I think he's dead': New body camera footage shows moments police arrive at deadly road rage shooting

HENDERSON (KTNV) — New body camera footage released by the Henderson Police Department shows the moments an officer arrives at the deadly road rage shooting that killed an 11-year-old in Henderson.

"I think he's dead," the child's stepfather said as police arrived on the scene.

WATCH: Body camera footage shows officer arriving at the scene of deadly road rage shooting in Henderson

New body camera footage shows moments police arrive at deadly road rage shooting in Henderson

The child, who has now been identified as Brandon Dominguez-Chavarria, was on his way to school with his stepfather when the road rage incident occurred on the 215 Beltway.

The suspect, 22-year-old Tyler Matthew Johns, approached police soon after stating that he shot at the stepfather, and was not aware that a child was in the car.

"It's 100% my fault, I didn't know he had a kid in the car," Johns said.

According to Henderson Police Chief Reggie Rader, the suspect and the stepfather got into a "heated exchange, "jockeying for a position," when trying to merge onto the 215 from U.S. 95/I-11, when the suspect pulled out a gun and fired one shot into the car, hitting the child in the back seat.

WATCH the full briefing from police here:

Henderson police share details in road rage shooting that killed 11-year-old

The child's stepfather is seen in visible distress throughout the footage.

22-year-old Tyler Matthew Johns was arrested and charged with open murder.