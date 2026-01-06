LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The driver accused in a fatal 12-car crash is set to return to court in just over four months for trial.

Jose Gutierrez appeared in district court Tuesday morning, and pleaded not guilty to the charges brought before him.

Watch his full arraignment here:

Driver accused of deadly 12-car crash pleads not guilty to murder charges

Gutierrez is accused of intentionally driving his silver Infiniti into a group of cars stopped at a stoplight at Cheyenne and Jones on Nov. 18. That crash ultimately killed three people, including his girlfriend, who family said was pregnant at the time.

Witnesses testified during Gutierrez's initial appearance, with one man comparing the scene to a suicide bomber.

WATCH | "The way he drove into the cars is the way a terrorist drives into a military base."

Witness compares 12-car crash to terrorist attack in court testimony

Gutierrez also waived his right to a speedy trial. The judge set his trial date for May 18.