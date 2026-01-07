Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
9  WX Alerts
Local NewsCrime

Actions

Henderson police: Man arrested after viral video shows cat being thrown at a wall

Henderson police
KTNV
Henderson police
Posted

HENDERSON (KTNV) — A Henderson man is in custody after police say he threw a cat against a wall in a viral social media video.

It happened on Dec. 16, 2025, after the Henderson Police Department began the investigation. Police said a person reported receiving a video from her partner showing him throwing a cat against a wall.

Investigators learned the video was circulating on social media.

Police identified the suspect as 27-year-old Angel Ventura Ayala.

He was arrested on Dec. 18, 2025, on a charge of torture, maiming or killing an animal to threaten or terrorize.

The cat involved in the incident was transported to a local animal hospital and received medical treatment.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Let's talk promo image

Let's Talk: Share your questions, concerns and story ideas with our team