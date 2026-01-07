Henderson police: Man arrested after viral video shows cat being thrown at a wall

HENDERSON (KTNV) — A Henderson man is in custody after police say he threw a cat against a wall in a viral social media video.

It happened on Dec. 16, 2025, after the Henderson Police Department began the investigation. Police said a person reported receiving a video from her partner showing him throwing a cat against a wall.

Investigators learned the video was circulating on social media.

Police identified the suspect as 27-year-old Angel Ventura Ayala.

He was arrested on Dec. 18, 2025, on a charge of torture, maiming or killing an animal to threaten or terrorize.

The cat involved in the incident was transported to a local animal hospital and received medical treatment.