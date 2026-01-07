Henderson police: Man arrested after viral video shows cat being thrown at a wall

HENDERSON (KTNV) — A Henderson man is in custody after police say he threw a cat against a wall in a viral social media video.
It happened on Dec. 16, 2025, after the Henderson Police Department began the investigation. Police said a person reported receiving a video from her partner showing him throwing a cat against a wall.
Investigators learned the video was circulating on social media.
Police identified the suspect as 27-year-old Angel Ventura Ayala.
He was arrested on Dec. 18, 2025, on a charge of torture, maiming or killing an animal to threaten or terrorize.
The cat involved in the incident was transported to a local animal hospital and received medical treatment.
-
Driver accused of deadly 12-car crash pleads not guilty to murder chargesJose Gutierrez is accused of intentionally driving his silver Infiniti into a group of cars stopped at a stoplight at Cheyenne and Jones on Nov. 18.
Police: Deputy constable attacked with machete while serving eviction noticeThe incident happened around 9 a.m. in the 6600 block of Sandhill Road, near Sunset and Green Valley Parkway, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
One person dead in LVMPD's first officer-involved shooting of 2026It happened around 7:30 a.m. as officers responded to the 9200 block of Russell Road to a call of someone pointing a gun at another person.
Barricade comes after robbery investigation off Boulder Highway, police sayIt happened just after 3 a.m. in the 4800 block of Boulder Highway, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.