Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Local NewsCrime

Actions

Driver gets maximum sentence in crash that killed Arbor View senior McKenzie Scott

Keenan Jackson
KTNV
Keenan Jackson
Posted
and last updated

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Kennan Jackson, the driver accused of killing 18-year-old Arbor View High School senior McKenzie Scott, was sentenced to serve the maximum time in prison under Nevada law for felony DUI.

In a Las Vegas courtroom on Monday, Jackson faced Judge Mary Kay Holthus, who passed the sentence.

WATCH: Hear what Judge Mary Kay Holthus told Jackson as she passed the sentence:

Judge hands down maximum sentence for death of Las Vegas high schooler

Prosecutors had asked Judge Mary Kay Holthus to impose the maximum sentence possible for DUI resulting in death: eight to 20 years in the Nevada Department of Corrections.

"What occurred was a fatal collision that devastated a family, devastated a high school — what it was not was an accident," prosecutors told Judge Holthus. "There was nothing accidental about what happened that morning."

On May 2, Scott was crossing the street outside Arbor View High School when she was hit by a car. She later died from her injuries, and Jackson was arrested in connection with her death. According to documents obtained by Channel 13, Jackson's blood alcohol content was three times the legal limit at the time of his arrest.

'The rest of my life is forever destroyed': McKenzie's mother, Tiffany Reynolds, speaks during Jackson's sentencing:

Mom of Las Vegas student killed by drunk driver speaks in court

Jackson pleaded guilty to one count of felony DUI resulting in death in court last month. In court on Monday, his defense team asked for a sentence that "acknowledges the enormity of this loss and that still leaves room for redemption," requesting Holthus impose a sentence of six to 15 years in prison.

The death of Scott sparked community outcry, with parents and community members calling on local leaders to take action to improve safety for kids traveling to school.

Outside Arbor View High, the City of Las Vegas repainted crosswalks, installed pedestrian-activated flashers and put up new signs alerting drivers to the active crosswalks outside the school.

The speed limit was also lowered, and the city expanded its crossing guard program to include a pilot program at Arbor View.

Community rallies for Arbor View senior killed in crosswalk
PREVIOUS COVERAGE
arbor view high school

Local News

Arbor View students reflect on safety as fatal crash suspect nears sentencing

Hailey Gravitt
Keenan Jackson court 101325

Crime

Driver pleads guilty in crash that killed Arbor View HS senior McKenzie Scott

Alyssa Roberts
crossing guards at arbor view

Local News

Arbor View High School welcomes official crossing guards after expanded funding

Hailey Gravitt
Officials discuss safety improvements outside Arbor View HS ahead of new school year

Local News

Safety measures outside Arbor View HS unveiled before new school year

Alyssa Bethencourt
Keenan Jackson indictment

Crime

Driver arrested in Arbor View senior's death indicted for DUI, reckless driving

Alyssa Roberts
Arbor View HS Graduation McKenzie Scott

Local News

Arbor View High School graduates ceremony honors fallen classmate

Joe Moeller
Parents volunteer as crossing guards following student’s death to highlight need for increased safety measures

Local News

Parents volunteer as crossing guards following student's death

Isabella Martin
Classmates of McKenzie Scott call for roadway safety changes after fatal crosswalk crash

Local News

Arbor View students call for roadway safety changes after fatal crosswalk crash

Ryan Ketcham
Walk for Justice

Local News

'Walk for Justice': Community rallies for Arbor View senior killed in crosswalk

Justin Hinton
Crosswalk Improvements

Local News

Community calls for crosswalk improvements following McKenzie Scott's death

Guy Tannenbaum
McKenzie Scott

Local News

How Arbor View classmates and the community are remembering McKenzie Scott

Abel Garcia
Teen death suspect court

Crime

Report: Driver who hit Arbor View student had BAC 3 times the legal limit

Alyssa Roberts

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo