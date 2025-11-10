Driver gets maximum sentence in crash that killed Arbor View senior McKenzie Scott

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Kennan Jackson, the driver accused of killing 18-year-old Arbor View High School senior McKenzie Scott, was sentenced to serve the maximum time in prison under Nevada law for felony DUI.

In a Las Vegas courtroom on Monday, Jackson faced Judge Mary Kay Holthus, who passed the sentence.

WATCH: Hear what Judge Mary Kay Holthus told Jackson as she passed the sentence:

Judge hands down maximum sentence for death of Las Vegas high schooler

Prosecutors had asked Judge Mary Kay Holthus to impose the maximum sentence possible for DUI resulting in death: eight to 20 years in the Nevada Department of Corrections.

"What occurred was a fatal collision that devastated a family, devastated a high school — what it was not was an accident," prosecutors told Judge Holthus. "There was nothing accidental about what happened that morning."

On May 2, Scott was crossing the street outside Arbor View High School when she was hit by a car. She later died from her injuries, and Jackson was arrested in connection with her death. According to documents obtained by Channel 13, Jackson's blood alcohol content was three times the legal limit at the time of his arrest.

'The rest of my life is forever destroyed': McKenzie's mother, Tiffany Reynolds, speaks during Jackson's sentencing:

Mom of Las Vegas student killed by drunk driver speaks in court

Jackson pleaded guilty to one count of felony DUI resulting in death in court last month. In court on Monday, his defense team asked for a sentence that "acknowledges the enormity of this loss and that still leaves room for redemption," requesting Holthus impose a sentence of six to 15 years in prison.

The death of Scott sparked community outcry, with parents and community members calling on local leaders to take action to improve safety for kids traveling to school.

Outside Arbor View High, the City of Las Vegas repainted crosswalks, installed pedestrian-activated flashers and put up new signs alerting drivers to the active crosswalks outside the school.

The speed limit was also lowered, and the city expanded its crossing guard program to include a pilot program at Arbor View.