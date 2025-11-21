'I think he's dead': New body camera footage shows moments police arrive at deadly road rage shooting

HENDERSON (KTNV) — New body camera footage released by Metro Police shows the moment an officer arrives at the deadly road rage shooting that killed an 11-year-old in Henderson on Friday, Nov. 14.
Darcy Spears reports on bodycamera footage released Friday
"I think he's dead," the child's stepfather, Valente Ayala, said as police arrived on scene.
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Public Records Unit released a series of videos showing officers at the scene of the shooting.
WARNING: Video contains disturbing content. Body camera footage shows officer arriving at the scene of deadly road rage shooting in Henderson
The child, who has now been identified as Brandon Dominguez-Chavarria, was on his way to school with his stepfather when the road rage incident occurred on the 215 Beltway.
The suspect, 22-year-old Tyler Matthew Johns, approached police soon after stating that he fired a shot into Ayala's car, and was not aware that a child was in the car.
"It's 100% my fault, I didn't know he had a kid in the car," Johns said.
According to an arrest report sent to Channel 13, the child was "slumped over in the seat with copious amounts of blood coming from or about the head."
He was confirmed dead at 8:08 a.m. at UMC Hospital.
According to Henderson Police Chief Reggie Rader, the suspect and the stepfather got into a "heated exchange, "jockeying for a position," when trying to merge onto the 215 from U.S. 95/I-11, when the suspect pulled out a gun and fired one shot into the car, hitting the child in the back seat.
The child's stepfather then rammed the other car, and both vehicles came to a stop on the freeway, Rader said. Both drivers got out and continued to fight before a witness flagged down a passing Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officer, who took the suspect into custody.
WATCH the full briefing from police here:
The child's stepfather is seen in visible distress throughout the body camera footage.
HPD shared the full list of charges against Johns, which includes:
- Open Murder W/DW
- Discharge Gun at/into occupied Struct/Veh/Craft
- Discharge gun w/i struc/veh w/i prohibited area
