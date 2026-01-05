Arrest report sheds light on search for suspect in deadly street takeover shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police have released new details about the arrest of a 19-year-old in connection with a street takeover shooting that left one man dead in Las Vegas.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Joredyn Hubbard is charged with open murder in the Nov. 8 killing of Andre Santiago. The shooting occurred around 12:18 a.m. on the 5000 block of West Patrick Lane.

Officers arriving to disperse the street takeover were flagged down by a woman—Santiago’s girlfriend—who said a man had been shot. Santiago was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the back of the neck. Two days later, Santiago was declared brain-dead by medical professionals.

WATCH: Jhovani Carrillo talks to family members of Andre Santiago during a candlelight vigil to honor his life

Family honors man killed in Las Vegas street takeover shooting with candlelight vigil

Nearby, police recovered two 9mm shell casings.

Surveillance footage showed Santiago and his girlfriend running from the crowd, followed by a man in all-black clothing with a hood up and reflective black-and-white shoes. As Santiago approached a white truck parked in the street, the suspect closed in, assumed a shooting stance, and fired twice. Santiago collapsed, and the shooter fled.

Investigators learned the street takeover had occurred at two other locations earlier that night. Surveillance video from nearby businesses revealed a gray sedan present at all three sites. License plate readers traced the car to Hubbard’s mother. Police also found Hubbard’s phone had been at all three takeover locations.

On Dec. 26, officers surveilled Hubbard’s home and saw him leave in the same gray sedan, wearing reflective shoes similar to those in the video. Hubbard and the vehicle were taken into custody. Inside the car, police found a 9mm handgun with an extended magazine.

In interviews, Hubbard admitted being at the Patrick Lane takeover but claimed he ran when shots were fired. He said Santiago had previously accused him of sleeping with his girlfriend but denied any recent conflict.

When shown the surveillance footage, Hubbard said he had gone to watch the vehicles, saw Santiago, returned to his car to get his gun, then walked back to the takeover. He claimed gunfire erupted, and a blue laser passed across his face, prompting him to shoot twice.

He said Santiago had a gun earlier but did not pull it before the shooting. When asked to demonstrate where he feared for his life during the incident, Hubbard could not and lowered his head.