Family honors man killed in Las Vegas street takeover shooting with candlelight vigil

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A candlelight vigil Sunday night drew dozens of people to honor Andre Santiago, a young man whose life was cut short during a street takeover in Las Vegas earlier this month.

The vigil was held in the Lone Mountain area, a location chosen because it was one of Andre's favorite spots to hang out with friends, according to his mother Julie Santiago.

Andre Santiago was shot and killed during a street takeover near Patrick and Decatur in the Spring Valley area on Saturday, Nov. 8, just after midnight. He died at the hospital four days later.

Police say they received multiple calls about people doing donuts and blocking nearby parking lots. When officers arrived to investigate, the cars immediately took off. That's when officers found Andre on the ground with a gunshot wound.

"He was a kind, loving kid, you know, he wasn't a bad kid. He was just out doing what boys like to do at a car show, and he was just trying to have a good time...he was a good kid. A good family kid," Julie Santiago said.

Andre's father described his son as someone who loved being outdoors with friends and had a passion for cars.

"He just liked being outside with his friends. He loved cars, he loved to fix his cars. And he loved fast cars," Andre Santiago said.

Police say there were many people recording video that night and are urging anyone with footage or information to come forward. Anyone with details about this investigation can call investigators at (702) 828-3521.

The family has also created a GoFundMe to help with funeral costs. If you would like, click here.

