Street takeover shooting in Spring Valley kills 1, LVMPD still searching for suspect

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has shared details regarding a shooting incident in Spring Valley.

It occurred on Saturday morning around 12:18 a.m. in the 5000 block of West Patrick Lane.

According to LVMPD, dispatch "received several phone calls of numerous cars doing donuts, and blocking the parking lots."

Upon their arrival, police found multiple people and vehicles blocking the area. The vehicles "fled the area" shortly after, revealing a man on the ground "with an apparent gun injury," LVMPD said.

Officials shared that the man was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

On Wednesday, the family of the victim confirmed with Channel 13 that he had passed away from his injuries. The victim's name is Andre Santiago.

Metro Police told Channel 13 that they are still looking for the suspect. In a recent social media post, they called on the public to provide more information to solve Santiago's murder.

LVMPD detectives are investigating this event. If you have information regarding this incident, contact the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or at homicide@lvmpd.com, or contact crimestoppersoflv.com to remain anonymous.