Two men face charges after being shot by Summerlin homeowner

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The two men who police say were shot by a Summerlin homeowner this week now face criminal charges, jail records show.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department jail booking logs identified the men as Connor Ian Davis and Arqua Jenkins, both 29.

As Channel 13 previously reported, both men were shot in a neighborhood near Charleston Boulevard and Sky Vista Drive on Tuesday, Dec. 23. According to police, several people called 911 to report hearing gunfire in the 800 block of Haven Oaks Place.

"The investigation is currently underway, so the exact circumstances are unknown; however, two male subjects were struck by gunfire by a homeowner when they approached him in his garage [while armed]," an LVMPD official previously told Channel 13.

Both men were taken to an area hospital for medical treatment. According to court records, they were still hospitalized as of Thursday.

Davis and Jenkins both face multiple charges, including:



attempted robbery with use of a deadly weapon,

conspiracy to commit robbery,

burglary while in possession of a firearm or deadly weapon,

assault with use of a deadly weapon.

They are scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, Dec. 30 at 8:30 a.m.