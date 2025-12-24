Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Homeowner shoots armed men who approached garage, police say

13 Action News
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An investigation is underway in the west valley after a homeowner shot two armed men who approached him in his garage, according to Metro Police.

The shooting happened at the 800 block of Haven Oaks Place at around 4:05 p.m.

Both suspects were transported to the hospital and are in stable condition.

This is a developing story.

