Homeowner shoots armed men who approached garage, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An investigation is underway in the west valley after a homeowner shot two armed men who approached him in his garage, according to Metro Police.
The shooting happened at the 800 block of Haven Oaks Place at around 4:05 p.m.
Both suspects were transported to the hospital and are in stable condition.
This is a developing story.
-
LVMPD shares details in Spring Valley traffic stop that led to chase, shootingIt began just after 1 a.m. in the area of South Valley View Boulevard and West Twain Avenue, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
Two people shot dead near downtown Las Vegas, police sayAccording to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, around 9:30 p.m., they got a notification from ShotSpotter about the gunfire on Lewis near Charleston.
Suspect in fatal west Las Vegas stabbing took 'sherm' days before attackChannel 13 obtained an arrest report that provides new details on the fatal stabbing that took place in west Las Vegas on Thursday, Dec. 18.
Fourth Metro officer arrested and facing domestic battery chargesOfficer Gary Moody was booked into the Clark County jail on a charge of domestic battery and a charge of dissuading a person from reporting a crime.