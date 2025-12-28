LVMPD: Homicide under investigation at Clark County Department of Corrections

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Saturday, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) shared details regarding a homicide at the Clark County Department of Corrections.

According to LVMPD, this incident happened on Dec. 26 around 11:20 p.m. when LVMPD Corrections Officers at CCDC discovered an inmate "lying motionless inside a cell."

Police shared that the inmate "was suffering from apparent blunt force injuries." Though officers rendered aid to the inmate and called for CCDC medical staff, he was determined to be dead at the scene, LVMPD said.

LVMPD's Homicide detectives launched their investigation, which determined that a physical altercation happened between the inmate and his roommate, identified as 41-year-old Chad Ollinger. Ollinger was taken into custody, where Metro said he was "rebooked for Open Murder."

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.