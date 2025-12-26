SWAT standoff with wanted fugitive resolved near St. Louis Ave., Fremont St.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) has shared information regarding a barricade in the 2000 block of Palm Street.

According to LVMPD, it began at 8:29 a.m. on Friday morning. The barricade involves a "wanted fugitive from another state" refusing to leave a residence in the area, police said.

Metro shared that SWAT teams and crisis negotiators were on scene responding to this incident.

At 1:33 p.m., we were notified by officials that this event was resolved and the subject was "taken into custody without incident."

The public is advised to avoid the area at this time.