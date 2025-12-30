Teen arrested, charged with open murder in Las Vegas street takeover shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 19-year-old suspect has been arrested and charged with open murder in connection with a fatal shooting that happened during a street takeover in November.
According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Joredyn Hubbard, 19, was taken into custody and charged following an investigation into the shooting.
The incident occurred just after midnight on Saturday, Nov. 8, near Patrick Lane and Decatur Boulevard in the Spring Valley area. Police responded to multiple reports of vehicles performing donuts and blocking nearby parking lots. When officers arrived, the vehicles fled the scene, and a male victim, later identified as Andre Santiago, was found on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries several days after the shooting.
In the days following the incident, family members, friends, and community members held a candlelight vigil in the Lone Mountain area to remember Santiago, describing him as a kind, family-oriented young man who loved cars and spending time outdoors.
WATCH: Jhovani Carrillo hears from family members as they hold a vigil to honor Andre Santiago
-
Man arrested for grandmother's death, latest in string of domestic violenceAround 8:17 a.m. Monday, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department received a call for a welfare check in the 2200 block of East Desert Inn Road.
North Las Vegas overnight shooting leaves one dead, search for suspect ongoingIt happened around 1:41 a.m. in the 3200 block of Lillis Avenue, according to the North Las Vegas Police Department. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
Report: Man accused of killing CCDC inmate claims it was a 'righteous killing'That comes from a judge's order after he appeared in court Tuesday morning. Chad Ollinger faces a charge of open murder after a CCDC inmate was found "lying motionless inside a cell."
Las Vegas business owner sentenced for Medicaid fraud after AG's investigationBrothers Behavior Health LLC and its owner Isai Anaya-Estrada were convicted for of Submitting False Claims and Intentional Failure to Maintain Adequate Records.