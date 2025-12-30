Teen arrested, charged with open murder in Las Vegas street takeover shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 19-year-old suspect has been arrested and charged with open murder in connection with a fatal shooting that happened during a street takeover in November.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Joredyn Hubbard, 19, was taken into custody and charged following an investigation into the shooting.

The incident occurred just after midnight on Saturday, Nov. 8, near Patrick Lane and Decatur Boulevard in the Spring Valley area. Police responded to multiple reports of vehicles performing donuts and blocking nearby parking lots. When officers arrived, the vehicles fled the scene, and a male victim, later identified as Andre Santiago, was found on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries several days after the shooting.

In the days following the incident, family members, friends, and community members held a candlelight vigil in the Lone Mountain area to remember Santiago, describing him as a kind, family-oriented young man who loved cars and spending time outdoors.

