Arrest report shares new details in Las Vegas burglary spree

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) has provided new information regarding the arrest of T'Shawn Allen, a man accused of multiple burglaries in the Las Vegas valley.

We first brought you details of this incident on Dec. 31, 2025. Here is what we have learned about these strings of break-ins from LVMPD's arrest report.

First burglary spree: Dec. 21

LVMPD

According to LVMPD, the burglaries began on Dec. 21, when Allen targeted the following seven businesses:



Cobblestone Café: First business impacted Thai Spa: Glass front door broken, cellphone stolen Pretty Soul Kitchen: Window broken, $900 in cash and company iPad and iPhone stolen Casa Mia Pizzeria: Unsuccessful attempt Filo Grill: Unsuccessful attempt Buffalo Wild Wings: Business entered, no items stolen Café Lola: Last business entered

LVMPD

Cobblestone Café was affected at 4:13 a.m., the report outlines, and ended at Café Lola, which was entered at 4:44 a.m.

While inside of Café Lola, police shared that Allen left behind the cellphone from Thai Spa. Allen also "appeared to have cut himself, leaving blood on the door handle inside one of the rooms" at the café, the report stated.

The recovered cellphone was taken by crime scene analysts to process the blood, DNA, and fingerprints before its eventual return to Thai Spa, LVMPD said.

LVMPD

Video surveillance from affected businesses revealed a similar-looking male suspect at those locations, wearing a black beanie, gray sweatshirt, blue pants, and orange/red shoes. Footage also showed the suspect's vehicle, which police described as a white Nissan Sentra with an unknown plate.

Second burglary spree: Dec. 23

The second string of burglaries took place on Dec. 23, according to police. The following five businesses were impacted:



Pink Box Doughnuts Sun City Nails Hungry Howie's Pizza Cephas Jiu Jitsu Crumbl Cookies

Upon reviewing surveillance footage of these incidents from the burglarized businesses, police discovered that a white Nissan Versa (previously identified as a Sentra) with a Nevada license plate was on scene. They identified this as the same vehicle from the earlier break-ins.

The suspect in the footage reviewed on that day was said to have worn blue pants, a gray hoodie, and black gloves, "the same distinctive clothing as observed on December 21, 2025," officials said. Based on this information, LVMPD determined that the suspect was the same person involved in the earlier burglaries.

LVMPD

Allen's arrest

Police discovered that the white Nissan was rented from Turo after finding it dropped off near Cheyenne Avenue, and that it had been rented out at the same time as the break-ins.

According to police, the registered renter of the car, Alizabeth Vasquez, arrived on the scene and shared that Allen was the driver of the car during that time period. The report outlines that "Vasquez stated that it took a lot of courage to come forward, but she knew it was best to tell law enforcement she knew who was driving the car when she saw a patrol vehicle and detectives standing outside of the Nissan."

After identifying Allen, LVMPD said detectives observed Allen at his apartment complex giving a nearby resident a pair of orange/red shoes and a pair Nike white/black shoes. Officers detained that resident and asked him about the shoes, learning that his neighbor had asked him to "keep them inside his apartment for an unknown period of time."

Allen later exited his residence and was "taken into custody without incident," police said. A telephonic search warrant was granted, which allowed the search of the Nissan Versa and a DNA swab of Allen. "Various denominations of money" were also found during the search, as well as the two pairs of shoes in question. Police also learned during an interview with Allen that he is employed at Shipmunks, a shipping warehouse.

LVMPD

The report outlines that Allen admitted to "obtaining a rental car which he stated was a white sedan," but "stated that he didn't know anything about the burglaries." LVMPD said they found a small cut on his left pinky finger, "consistent with the reason blood was found at [Café Lola]"

Metro also shared that his records revealed multiple prior arrests for burglary, and said that he is currently on probation for that crime.

Allen now faces the following charges:



10 counts: Burglary of a business

Burglary of a business 2 counts: Attempted burglary of a business

Attempted burglary of a business 12 counts: Malicious destruction of property

He is being held on a $25,000 bail, according to Clark County records. Allen's preliminary hearing is scheduled for the morning of Jan. 13.