Henderson police: Stolen construction vehicle results in shooting in Water Street, 3 injured

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The Henderson Police Department (HPD) has shared information regarding the first officer-involved shooting of 2026 in their jurisdiction.

It happened in the 600 block of north Water Street near Boulder Highway.

HPD's Captain Haven Tillman held a media briefing on Sunday afternoon, where Channel 13 learned that the shooting began with a call regarding a stolen vehicle around 9:10 a.m.

WATCH | Henderson police share new details on Water Street shooting

Henderson police share new details on Water Street shooting

Captain Tillman shared that officers located a "front loader construction type vehicle" upon their arrival, which they attempted to stop. At this time, HPD is unsure how the suspect was able to turn on the vehicle.

The suspect then tried to run over an officer "numerous times" before hitting two patrol vehicles, Captain Tillman said.

According to HPD, this collision is what prompted two officers to fire on the driver of the construction vehicle, striking them once in the arm and the leg.

The unidentified suspect was taken into custody and sent to a nearby hospital. Two officers were also hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

"I just want to say to the officers involved — I'm very proud and happy that they're not injured." — Captain Haven Tillman

Additional information, as well as bodyworn camera footage, will be available during a press conference next week, Captain Tillman shared.