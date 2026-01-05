Arrest report reveals mental state of man accused of fatally stabbing his grandmother

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We are learning more details surrounding what led up to a man fatally stabbing his grandmother in east Las Vegas.

Around 8:17 a.m. on Dec. 29, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department received a call for a welfare check in the 2200 block of East Desert Inn Road.

When officers arrived and entered the home, they found a woman lying in bed suffering from apparent stab wounds. Medical personnel pronounced her dead at the scene.

The victim has since been identified as 75-year-old Reyna Flores de Hernandez.

At that time, officers were asked by the woman's family to check on Franqulin Flores, her grandson, because he had reportedly called his wife to say Reyna was dead.

Authorities contacted Flores's wife, who had been tracking his phone, and they found him at the Pittman Wash Trail in Henderson. Flores was taken into custody without incident.

During police interviews, Flores revealed elaborate delusions: he believed Amazon employees were trafficking his wife and children, stealing money owed to him from a car accident, and that his grandmother was part of the conspiracy. He claimed he heard "AI and informants" whispering to her.

Flores told police an Amazon employee instructed him to complete a "mission" to save his family. When he believed his grandmother had hidden his wallet and keys, he became angry. He reportedly entered her bedroom, kissed her on the forehead and then killed her with a hatchet.

During the interview with police, Flores said he was diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder, bipolar disorder, and post-traumatic stress disorder. He also said he feels he was misdiagnosed so he doesn't take his prescribed medications.

Flores is held on charges of open murder with a deadly weapon and residential burglary.