Raiders hold signings presser after week of Crosby trade turmoil

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Raiders will discuss some new signings with media Thursday morning.

This comes after the turmoil surrounding Maxx Crosby.

It was announced late last week that he would be joining the Baltimore Ravens next season, even posting an emotional goodbye to Raider Nation on his social media.

However, the trade was always contingent on Crosby passing a physical, and that became the reason the Raves cited as backing out of the trade.

Less than a day later, the Ravens signed another edge rusher, Trey Hendrickson, leaving many in Raider Nation questioning how the situation unfolded.

With trade options limited and Las Vegas having an improved roster thanks to a free-agent spending spree, the Raiders and Crosby now appear ready to stick together for the upcoming season.