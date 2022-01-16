Bengals hold on, finally win in playoffs, 26-19 over Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders are out of the playoffs after falling to the Bengals in Cincinnati in Saturday’s wild-card game.

The final score was 26-19.

Joe Burrow led an efficient offense that scored on six drives, including two of his touchdown passes, and rookie Evan McPherson made four field goals.

It was a victory three decades in the making for the Bengals (11-7). After going from worst to first in the AFC North with a generally young roster, they ended an embarrassing long postseason drought that spanned 31 years and eight consecutive defeats.

Last week, the Raiders secured a spot in the playoffs and sent the Chargers home with a final score of 35-32. It was the Raiders' first playoff berth since 2016, their first after moving to Las Vegas, and comes after a season packed with off-the-field issues.

First came the loss of head coach Jon Gruden to an email scandal. Star wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was arrested for DUI resulting in death. Corner Damon Arnette was released for his off-the-field behavior. Most recently, another DUI arrest made headlines, though corner Nate Hobbs was available to play last week.

13 Action News and The Associated Press contributed to this report.