PHOTOS: Moments from the Raiders playoff game against Bengals

Las Vegas Raiders' Trevon Moehrig makes a catch before an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/AJ Mast) Associated Press

Las Vegas Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia talks with A.J. Cole before an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/AJ Mast) Associated Press

Fans wait for the start of an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean) Associated Press

Cincinnati Bengals' Chris Evans throws to a fan before an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean) Associated Press

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr runs onto the field before an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/AJ Mast) Associated Press

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr throws before an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/AJ Mast) Associated Press

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr throws before an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/AJ Mast) Associated Press

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr hands off before an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/AJ Mast) Associated Press

Cincinnati Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase (1) makes a catch against Las Vegas Raiders' Brandon Facyson (35) during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/AJ Mast) Associated Press

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/AJ Mast) Associated Press

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow throws before an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean) Associated Press

A Las Vegas Raiders helmet sits on the field before an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/AJ Mast) Associated Press

Las Vegas Raiders' Josh Jacobs (28) runs during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/AJ Mast) Associated Press

Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Mixon (28) runs against Las Vegas Raiders' Brandon Facyson (35) during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/AJ Mast) Associated Press

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/AJ Mast) Associated Press

Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Mixon (28) runs against Las Vegas Raiders' Brandon Facyson (35) during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/AJ Mast) Associated Press

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis watches before an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/AJ Mast) Associated Press

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis talks with Tyron Johnson before an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/AJ Mast) Associated Press

Las Vegas Raiders' Keisean Nixon (22) runs before an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/AJ Mast) Associated Press

Las Vegas Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia throws a pass before an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/AJ Mast) Associated Press

FILE - Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller looks on before playing the Cincinnati Bengals in an NFL football game Nov. 21, 2021, in Las Vegas. For Waller, the hardest part about his five-week absence for injuries and COVID-19 was not the rehabilitation or the inability to play in crucial games down the stretch for his team. It was all the idle time that was hardest to navigate for a player who battles daily to remain sober after nearly throwing away his career because of drugs and alcohol. (AP Photo/John McCoy, File) Associated Press

