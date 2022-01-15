Raiders get Vegas send-off as team flies for playoff game

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A silver and black sendoff! The Las Vegas Raiders are going on their first-ever playoff road trip and their new hometown fans cheered them on.

“Go Raiders! Let’s go!!!”

With the Autumn Wind blaring in the background, fans cheered on the Raiders as they took to the skies for Cincinnati to play the Bengals.

“We’re going to go to Cincinnati and we’re going to own the jungle.”

First responders escorting the team to the airport as the Raiders prepare for their first playoff game with Las Vegas as part of the iconic logo. Raider Nation is thrilled to see the community support.

“It’s awesome to see the community embracing the Raiders, embracing Raider Nation. That’s what we need right because we’re all one big family here in Las Vegas.”

John Vizcarra is the vice president of the Black Hole in Las Vegas. He says he’s glad to see Las Vegas really turning the Raiders into the home team.

“Everything that goes on here affects all of us,” he said.

One Silver and Black fan says the hype and attention being paid to the Raiders will only help grow the fanbase in Las Vegas.

“We can perhaps do something. Compete with the Golden Knights here. They started off good and been great to the city and hopefully the Raiders can do the same in the near future,” Cisco Ortega, president of the Black Hole, said.

A future they hope the autumn wind blows towards the Super Bowl.