Las Vegas Raiders clinch first playoff berth since 2016 with OT win over LA Chargers

Ellen Schmidt/AP
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrate after a play against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt)
Posted at 9:19 PM, Jan 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-10 00:53:55-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Raiders secured their entry into the NFL playoffs on Sunday night with a win at home against the Los Angeles Chargers.

It's the team's first playoff berth since 2016, and comes after a season packed with off-the-field issues.

A 52-yard Daniel Carlson field goal midway through the fourth quarter put the Raiders in the lead, only to be overtaken when the Chargers scored again. The Bolts were nearly held off in their final push to the end zone when a last-second touchdown tied the score and sent the game into overtime.

Two Carlson field goals later, the Raiders clinched their "win-and-in" shot and sent the Chargers home with a final score of 35-32.

It was a victory many fans hadn't dared to hope for after a chaotic season. First came the loss of head coach Jon Gruden to an email scandal. Star wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was arrested for DUI resulting in death. Corner Damon Arnette was released for his off-the-field behavior. Just last week, another DUI arrest made headlines, though corner Nate Hobbs was available to play on Sunday.

Up next, the Raiders will face the Cincinatti Bengals on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

