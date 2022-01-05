Raiders' Nate Hobbs expected to play Sunday against Chargers following DUI arrest this week

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Raiders Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia says he expects cornerback Nate Hobbs to play in Sunday's game against the Chargers.

Bisaccia made the remarks during a press briefing on Wednesday saying, "As far as Nate Hobbs is concerned, obviously, we take all that very seriously organizationally and with our team. So based on what we have learned at this time, we expect Nate to play. It's a legal matter."

On Monday, Hobbs was arrested on a misdemeanor DUI charge. Police say Hobbs was asleep inside a vehicle parked on an exit ramp of a parking garage on the Las Vegas Strip. They also he failed a field sobriety test.

Attorneys representing Hobbs issued a statement on Monday afternoon in which they expressed "serious concerns" that the alleged circumstances of the arrest don't qualify as DUI.

This comes amid a challenging season of off-the-field issues for the Raiders. The team lost Head Coach Jon Gruden to an email scandal, star wide receiver Henry Ruggs III to arrest following a deadly DUI crash, and corner Damon Arnette to off-the-field behavior.