Las Vegas Raiders NFL Playoff scenarios

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The NFL season is entering its regular-season finale this week and the week doesn't end until the Las Vegas Raiders take the field against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Chargers-Raiders game has been flexed to Sunday Night Football with a scheduled kickoff at 5:20 p.m. Vegas time, as the two teams are both up for a playoff berth in the final week.

RELATED: Businesses are banking on Las Vegas Raiders to win for a trip to the playoffs

The Raiders enter Sunday's game at 9-7 with a shot at the playoffs in what has been a tumultuous year for the team after losing players due to off-the-field conduct that included wide receiver Henry Ruggs III, corner Damon Arnette and their head coach Jon Gruden.

The Silver and Black have been up and down throughout the year but mostly on the winning side as represented by their record with key victories in Dallas against the Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day and just last week in Indianapolis against the Colts.

RELATED: Carr, Raiders beat Colts 23-20 to close in on playoff spot

Currently, Las Vegas would need to win Sunday against the Chargers or tie with a loss by the Colts or a Colts loss and a Pittsburgh Steelers loss or tie.

Las Vegas clinches playoff berth with :

LV win OR LV tie + IND loss OR IND loss + PIT loss or tie

The Charges have also had some pretty big performances throughout the year along with a few letdowns that include a recent loss to the below .500 Houston Texans.

RELATED: Black Hole reacts to continued chaos on the Las Vegas Raiders roster

However, Los Angeles does have playoff hopes as well with a victory. The Charges need to win or tie with the Raiders to clinch a playoff berth.

Los Angeles clinch playoff berth with :

LAC win or tie

From the Las Vegas perspective, several local sportsbooks have opened their betting lines with the Chargers favored by 2.5 points.