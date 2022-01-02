Watch
Carr, Raiders beat Colts 23-20 to close in on playoff spot

Darron Cummings/AP
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) celebrates after kicking a 33-yard field goal on the final play of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Indianapolis. The Raiders won 23-20. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Posted at 1:40 PM, Jan 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-02 16:40:54-05

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Derek Carr directed Las Vegas to Daniel Carlson’s winning 33-yard field goal as time expired, and the Raiders beat the Indianapolis Colts 23-20 to move one step closer to an AFC wild card.

After Michael Badgley kicked a tying 41-yard field goal for Indianapolis with 1:56 left, Carr and the Raiders got the ball back at their 25 after a touchback.

Carr found Hunter Renfrow for 24 yards on third-and-10 in the final minute, setting the stage for Carlson’s third field goal of the game.

Carr passed for 255 yards and a touchdown for Las Vegas, and Zay Jones had eight receptions for 120 yards.

