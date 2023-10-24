Channel 13 team coverage of the Las Vegas Aces' parade and championship celebration

Experience all the energy and excitement as Las Vegas celebrates its back-to-back WNBA champions, the Las Vegas Aces.

KTNV Channel 13 has team coverage throughout the parade, starting at Tropicana and then the stage at Toshiba Plaza.

FULL CELEBRATION: Las Vegas Aces take over Toshiba Plaza

We covered the team's journey from the beginning to winning their second straight title:

LIVE BLOG: PARADE

The valley is celebrating the Las Vegas Aces winning back-to-back championships. Here's what you need to know if you're heading to the parade.

THE WINNING GAME

The Las Vegas Aces win the 2023 WNBA Finals and become the first team in two decades to win back-to-back championship titles. Read more.

MERCH STORES

Following back-to-back WNBA Championship win, Las Vegas Aces host pop-up shops throughout the valley. Isabella Martin reports.

ALYSHA CLARK

Las Vegas Aces Alysha Clark put it one way, "shut up and show up." She says the team did just that after winning the 2023 WNBA Championship title against the New York Liberty. Tina Nguyen reports.



KELSEY PLUM

Las Vegas Aces' Kelsey Plum talks to KTNV after winning a second WNBA championship title after Game 4 of the WNBA Finals against New York Liberty. Tina Nguyen reports.

MARK DAVIS

KTNV talks with Mark Davis 1-on-1 after the Las Vegas Aces won their second-straight WNBA championship after winning against the New York Liberty in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals. Tina Nguyen reports.

CHELSEA GRAY

Aces' Guard Chelsea Gray was key to getting the Las Vegas Ace to the WNBA Finals. In Game 3, she limped to the locker room in the fourth quarter because of a foot injury. Center Kiah Stokes was also out in Game 4.

Las Vegas Aces fans will get the chance to meet Gray, aka the Point Gawd, this week. Read more.

