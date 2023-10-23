Chelsea Gray to meet Las Vegas Aces' fans, sign autographs on Tuesday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Aces fans will get the chance to meet Chelsea Gray, aka the Point Gawd, this week.

According to a press release, she'll stop by Dick's Sporting Goods at Fashion Show Mall on the Strip on Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Fans will be required to have a wristband to attend the appearance.

Wristbands will be given out at the store on a first-come, first-served basis starting at 9 a.m.

Event organizations said fans can get a free cheer card signed or an item that was purchased in-store on the day of the event.