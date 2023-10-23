Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Chelsea Gray to meet Las Vegas Aces' fans, sign autographs on Tuesday

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
Las Vegas Aces - Chelsea Gray
Posted at 4:54 PM, Oct 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-23 19:54:11-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Aces fans will get the chance to meet Chelsea Gray, aka the Point Gawd, this week.

According to a press release, she'll stop by Dick's Sporting Goods at Fashion Show Mall on the Strip on Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Fans will be required to have a wristband to attend the appearance.

Wristbands will be given out at the store on a first-come, first-served basis starting at 9 a.m.

Event organizations said fans can get a free cheer card signed or an item that was purchased in-store on the day of the event.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH