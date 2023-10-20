'Las Vegas, we love you': Aces' Kelsey Plum says team has what can't be taught

LAS VEAGS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aces earned their second-straight WNBA championship title after winning Game 4 against the New York Liberty Wednesday night.

Guard Kelsey Plum was crucial in taking the team to the WNBA Finals. She was in the starting five in Game 4 while other key players like Kiah Stokes and Chelsea Gray were out due to injuries.

Plum talked to KTNV, who says the team has strength because they care about each other and have "what can't be taught."

Read the full transcript between KTNV's sports reporter Tina Nguyen and Las Vegas Aces Guard Kelsey Plum:

TINA NGUYEN: Kelsey back-to-back WNBA champions. How does that sound?

KELSEY PLUM: Sounds like heaven.

NGUYEN: What did it take to win this one tonight, especially with you guys being shorthanded?

PLUM: It took everybody. I'm so proud of this team. People came in who hadn't played in weeks and contributed. Cindy Coulson, Cayla George, and AC went from not starting to starting and playing big minutes. Jackie Young made plays. A'ja Wilson delivered. I mean, this was like a complete team effort. And just the journey that we've been on is so gratifying. It's so gratifying.

NGUYEN: The bond between you guys, what makes it so strong?

PLUM: We care about each other. You know, in professional sports. It's a business, but at the end of the day, we're a family, and they can try to say whatever they want about us publicly, like try to try to say whatever they want about us. But at the end of the day, you can't teach what's in here. You know what I'm saying? We care about each other. Las Vegas, we love you. We represent you everywhere we go. And when I said we're just getting started last year, I meant that there's a core that wants to be here, and we're going to win games for you all. And it's so gratifying. Oh, my gosh. God is so good.