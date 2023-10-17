Watch Now
Las Vegas Aces' Chelsea Gray, Kiah Stokes out for Game 4 of WNBA Finals

Posted at 11:25 AM, Oct 17, 2023
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Aces' point guard Chelsea Gray and center Kiah Stokes will be out for Game 4 of the WNBA Finals, according to team officials.

Chelsea Gray was injured in Game 3 on Sunday midway through the fourth quarter and appeared to be in a lot of pain as she was helped back to the locker room. Gray has averaged 15.6 points and 6.8 assists so far in this year's playoff season.

Channel 13 sports reporter Tina Nguyen caught up with Gray in Brooklyn, who said, "As a competitor, I obviously want to play. You get to the WNBA Finals, and you don't get this time back."

Starting center Kiah Stokes is also out with a foot injury, though it's currently unclear when Stokes suffered the injury in Sunday's game.

The Aces are currently up 2 - 1 over the New York Liberty in the series. Game 4 is set for Wednesday, Oct. 18, at 5 p.m.

