LIVE: Las Vegas Aces face New York Liberty without Gray, Stokes in Game 4 of Finals

NEW YORK (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aces got on the scoreboard first in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals against New York Liberty.

PREVIEW: The starting five for Las Vegas Aces in Game 4 of WNBA Finals with Gray, Stokes out

A'ja Wilson makes a driving layup with Cayla George assisting. Clark follows making the score 4-0.

Liberty's Betnijah Laney responds with a three-point jumper. Courtney Vandersloot assists.

Young gets a 23-foot jumper three-point jumper. Score 7-3.

Liberty gets ahead in the first quarter with Sabrina Ionescu. Aces' Clark responds, and the game ties 11-11 with 4:10 left in the first quarter.

Jackie Young looks to be playing hurt. She's rubbing her knee and was slow to get up, but she's still in the game.

Jackie Young looks to be playing hurt. She has been rubbing her knee and was slow to get up. She’s still in the game, so it might not be serious. #WNBAFinals — Johnny Resendiz (@Johnnyresendizz) October 19, 2023

Liberty is taking advantage of the Aces' turnover.

The first quarter ends 23-13 Liberty.

The second quarter starts with the Aces. Aj'a Wilson and Kelsey Plum get the score up 23-18.

For more on the Aces, visit ktnv.com/aces.