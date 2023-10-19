Parade Planning: What happens after Las Vegas Aces' championship win?

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aces won their second national championship in two years on Wednesday. Now, all eyes are on the city of Las Vegas in anticipation of a parade for the winning team.

Aces' A'ja Wilson says the parade can be expected Monday night, but Clark County officials have not released details yet for the parade.

.@LVAces @_ajawilson22 says in the post-game conference that the parade can be expected Monday night.



Clark County officials have not released details of the parade yet.

Right now, Clark County officials are announcing marquees across the Las Vegas Valley will light up to commemorate the victorious Aces, who just won Game 4 of the WNBA Final in New York against Liberty.

#RaiseTheStakes



This is going to look pretty good on marquees around Las Vegas and Clark County. Go ahead and celebrate - we are still the home of the WNBA Champions!



The Fremont Street Experience is also celebrating the Las Vegas Aces' win with special artwork on the Viva Viva Canopy.

The Fremont Street Experience is also celebrating the Las Vegas Aces' win with special artwork on the Viva Viva Canopy.

Fremont officials said the artwork will run from 8:40 p.m. to 2:40 a.m. in three minute-intervals at every :20 to :40 past the hour.

Fremont Street Experience Las Vegas WNBA champions visuals on Fremont Viva Vision Canopy

Last year, the parade kicked off at Caesars Palace and ended at the Bellagio fountains—two areas that, now, are under heavy construction for F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix preparations.

While there have not been any official details of a parade for the back-to-back champs so far, celebrations from 2022 might offer some clues.

The Las Veags Aces owner, president, and general manager were speakers, along with former Governor Sisolak and Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft.

The parade was held just two days after the Aces won the WNBA Final for the first time.

This year's championship win was in New York, and with the city under heavy construction for upcoming events, the wait time may be a little bit longer this year. Channel 13 will have updates as soon as they become available.