Watch Now
SportsLas Vegas Aces

Actions

LIVE BLOG: Las Vegas Aces front and center in historic 2022 WNBA Championship Parade

The Las Vegas Aces will take center stage for the historic 2022 WNBA Championship parade, set to begin at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
FdIohbiaEAA43gC.jpeg
FdIpGPwaUAEKkXQ.jpeg
WNBA Finals Basketball
WNBA Finals Basketball
WNBA Finals Basketball
Posted at 4:07 PM, Sep 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-20 20:53:06-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aces will take center stage for the historic 2022 WNBA Championship parade, set to begin at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The parade will start at Caesars Palace and end at the Bellagio Fountains, where the Aces will take the stage.

At 5:00 p.m., for guests who arrive early, on-stage programming at the fountains will begin. Followed shortly by the procession, which is set to end at 6:00.

Expected speakers include Las Vegas Aces owner Mark Davis, president Nikki Fargas, General Manager Natalie Williams, Governor Steve Sisolak and Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft. The two-time MVP A’Ja Wilson is also set to speak, along with Finals MVP Chelsea Gray, among others.

Traffic will be shut down on southbound Las Vegas Boulevard, mainly in front of the Bellagio, from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

4:02 p.m.: The Raiderettes arrived to the Strip!

KTNV's sports reporter Tina Nguyen is front and center at the stage near Paris Drive.

KTNV's senior reporter Joe Moeller is also part of the coverage for the Aces celebration, he says that the strip closed around 4:15 p.m.

According to a press release, the below properties will share a congratulatory message for the Las Vegas Aces on their marquees Tuesday from 5:15pm – 6:15pm.

Strip

  • MGMRI (all)
  • Caesars Entertainment (all)
  • Resorts World
  • Venetian/Palazzo
  • Strat
  • Sahara

Off Strip

  • Boyd Gaming (all)
  • Station Casinos (all)
  • OYO
  • M Resort

Southern Nevada's local governments are also celebrating the team on Twitter:

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH