LIVE BLOG: Las Vegas Aces front and center in historic 2022 WNBA Championship Parade

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aces will take center stage for the historic 2022 WNBA Championship parade, set to begin at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The parade will start at Caesars Palace and end at the Bellagio Fountains, where the Aces will take the stage.

At 5:00 p.m., for guests who arrive early, on-stage programming at the fountains will begin. Followed shortly by the procession, which is set to end at 6:00.

Expected speakers include Las Vegas Aces owner Mark Davis, president Nikki Fargas, General Manager Natalie Williams, Governor Steve Sisolak and Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft. The two-time MVP A’Ja Wilson is also set to speak, along with Finals MVP Chelsea Gray, among others.

Traffic will be shut down on southbound Las Vegas Boulevard, mainly in front of the Bellagio, from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

4:02 p.m.: The Raiderettes arrived to the Strip!

Football’s Fabulous Females are here! Catch the Raiderettes coming down Las Vegas Boulevard! #RaiseTheStakes // #WNBAChampions pic.twitter.com/wDI4uoPyHZ — Las Vegas Aces (@LVAces) September 20, 2022

KTNV's sports reporter Tina Nguyen is front and center at the stage near Paris Drive.

KTNV's senior reporter Joe Moeller is also part of the coverage for the Aces celebration, he says that the strip closed around 4:15 p.m.

The Strip is closed! We are about an hour away from the @LVAces parade! We have full coverage on @KTNV tonight pic.twitter.com/Qc8Yj5121J — Joe Moeller (@joemoeller44) September 20, 2022

According to a press release, the below properties will share a congratulatory message for the Las Vegas Aces on their marquees Tuesday from 5:15pm – 6:15pm.

Strip

MGMRI (all)

Caesars Entertainment (all)

Resorts World

Venetian/Palazzo

Strat

Sahara



Off Strip

Boyd Gaming (all)

Station Casinos (all)

OYO

M Resort

Southern Nevada's local governments are also celebrating the team on Twitter:

#RaiseTheStakes - crowds already gathering on the Las #Vegas Strip awaiting the @WNBA Champion @lvaces. Should be quite a celebration! pic.twitter.com/WdfxCzd3BP — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) September 20, 2022

Congratulations to the @LVAces on their historic @WNBA Championship! The celebratory parade begins today at 5:30 p.m. at Caesars Palace Drive! https://t.co/oprmvhan1K — City of North Las Vegas (@CNLV) September 20, 2022

So excited to see our @LVAces celebrated by our community! So proud of all they have accomplished, and what they will achieve in the future. The @CityOfLasVegas ❤️ @LVAces! — Carolyn G. Goodman (@mayoroflasvegas) September 21, 2022